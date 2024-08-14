Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 84.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 72.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 8.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.64. The stock had a trading volume of 704,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.20. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $224.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

