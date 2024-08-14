Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,326,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.33. 1,130,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,713. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.56.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.