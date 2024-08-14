Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 948 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 352,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after acquiring an additional 842,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.85. 1,198,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,936. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

