Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,833 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.82. 455,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

