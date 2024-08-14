Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $15.84 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $75,541.98 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,973.55 or 1.00114592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,027.52038029 with 16,435,086.2412864 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96422453 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $175,859.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.