FCG Investment Co Acquires 2,182 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FCG Investment Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.6% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,895. The company has a market capitalization of $466.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

