Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 52.1% in July

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fanuc Trading Up 3.8 %
OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 189,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,239. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.
About Fanuc
