Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 52.1% in July

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 189,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,239. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

