Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 63 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $864.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $846.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $779.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.