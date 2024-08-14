Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 105,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 111,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

