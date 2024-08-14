Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 232,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 628,654 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $5.00.

EXAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $602.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exscientia by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

