Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

EXFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Expensify Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

EXFY stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Expensify has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.77.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,043.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $52,595.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,598,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,669,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,043.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 226,960 shares of company stock worth $326,906 and have sold 639,847 shares worth $1,065,899. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 57,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

