Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
Exco Technologies stock remained flat at $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
About Exco Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.