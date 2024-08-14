Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Exco Technologies stock remained flat at $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

