EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of YMAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 5,492 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

