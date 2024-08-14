EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $6.76 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 114,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 56.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS FJUN traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,602 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.