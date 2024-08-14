EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 10,168 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,541. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

