EWG Elevate Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVW traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

