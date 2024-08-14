EWG Elevate Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.32% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 114,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSIG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 181,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,933. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

