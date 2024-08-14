EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

DIS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 14,439,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,698,066. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

