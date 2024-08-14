EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.24% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DIV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 165,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.