EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 1,123 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,458,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares during the period.

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 674,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

