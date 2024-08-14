EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $207.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,421,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,709,449. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

