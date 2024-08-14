Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $476.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 407,396 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 1,795,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 737,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

