Everdome Tops 24-Hour Volume of $621,198.78 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $6.01 million and $621,198.78 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

