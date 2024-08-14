European Commercial REIT Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

