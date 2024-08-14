Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Cap Hits $45.46 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and $1.29 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 41,341,865 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

