Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Esprit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESPGY remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,762. Esprit has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

