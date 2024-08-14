Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Erasca Price Performance

Erasca stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,092. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Get Erasca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ERAS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.