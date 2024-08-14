Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 14th (AACG, AAME, AAN, ADXS, AKTX, APWC, ARTW, AVGR, BBGI, BCLI)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 14th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary (NASDAQ:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO). They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

