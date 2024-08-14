Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298,823 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

