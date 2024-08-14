Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.72. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $95.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

