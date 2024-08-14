Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.