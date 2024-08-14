Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $1.93 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $117.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

