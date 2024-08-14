Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $600.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 366,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 186,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

