Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 1,249,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,613,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after buying an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,901,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

