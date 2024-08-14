Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 7,835,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,859. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

