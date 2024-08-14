Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498,680.30 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $498,680.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00034982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,740,601 coins and its circulating supply is 79,740,348 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

