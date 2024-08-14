Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Up 103.4% in July

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.0 days.

Encavis Price Performance

Shares of Encavis stock remained flat at C$13.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21. Encavis has a 52 week low of C$13.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.57.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

