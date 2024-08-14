Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Ellington Credit Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EARN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,373. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 331.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

