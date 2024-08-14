Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ELEMF remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,802. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

