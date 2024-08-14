Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

TSE EFN traded up C$1.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.93. The company had a trading volume of 512,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,612. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In other news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

