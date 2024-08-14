Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 192.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electrovaya

Electrovaya Stock Up 2.0 %

ELVA opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Electrovaya has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya accounts for 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.