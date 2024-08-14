EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 5.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 363,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,123,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its holdings in EHang by 12.5% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,742,000 after buying an additional 520,733 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EHang by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

