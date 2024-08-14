Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.1733 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

