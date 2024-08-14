DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Down 52.7% in July

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

DTSOF stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading on Tuesday. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Get DTS alerts:

DTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.