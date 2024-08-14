Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.02. 549,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,703,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,843. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Doximity by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

