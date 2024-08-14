DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

DDI stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.80. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

DDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

