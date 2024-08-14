DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.