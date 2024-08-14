DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DNBBY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 38,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

