Diversified Trust Co Sells 24,018 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,411 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 306,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 434,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,853. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.