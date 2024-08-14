Diversified Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.80. 30,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,967. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

